sdm Complete Form: Who is SDM? Learn about work, salary and facilities – sdm Officer salary job profile and benefits

sdm Complete Form: Who is SDM? Learn about work, salary and facilities

Highlights The SDM is called a subdivisional judge

They have a number of responsibilities, such as resolving regional disputes.

Find out the salary of SDM here

SDM Officer: In any district where the most powerful DM is and he has all the officers. SDM has the same authority at the departmental level. Which is called Sub-Divisional Magistrate. The position of SDM is extremely responsible.



To recruit for the post, the states have set up Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and State Public Service Commission. Is the most popular PCS exam conducted by. There is also an interview after passing the written test. Each state has a commission which conducts this civil service examination. SDM is the highest rank in the civil service examination of the state. Candidates who have passed this examination are appointed to the post of Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM). At the same time, an IAS officer may also get first posting in the post of SDM during or after training in his cadre. As there is no fixed time of work for the post of SDM, the officer has to be always ready for the duty. SDMs have to look after the administration in their area.

Definition of SDM

Pursuant to Section 20 (4) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, the State Government may appoint an Executive Magistrate in charge of a subdivision and discharge him from office as and when required. The magistrate in charge of a subdivision is called a subdivisional magistrate. Officers holding the post of SDM can become District Magistrate and Secretary in the State Government after promotion. We would like to inform you that in the State Administrative Service, the position of SDM is at the forefront. Only candidates who have passed the degree can participate for this post.

Key Responsibilities of SDM

1. Administrative and judicial functions

2. Resolving regional disputes, disaster management

3. Maintenance of land records in revenue works

4. Conducting revenue transactions

5. Dealing with demarcation and encroachment

6. Protection of public land, registration of land.

7. To hold elections of members of Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha in the States.

8. Obtain marriage registration, OBC, SC / ST and birth and residency certificate.

9. SDM’s function is to register various types, issue various types of licenses, renew.

10. SDM performs various judicial functions under the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973 and many other minor acts.

Salary and other allowances

The SDM gets a good salary and other allowances along with many responsibilities. Many facilities are provided to the officers appointed to these posts. SDM gets salary as per grade pay 5400 in 9300-34800 pay band. The starting salary of these officers can be up to Rs 56,100.

Other facilities available

The facilities available to these officers along with salary include government accommodation, security personnel and domestic servants, vehicles from the government, telephone connection, free electricity, accommodation during government visits, leave for higher education, pension etc. . Salaries and benefits may vary from state to state depending on their pay regulations.