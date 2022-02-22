Seahawks’ DK Metcalf: ‘I’m trying to go to the Olympics’



Not only does Seattle receiver DK Metcalfe want to pick up the Lombardy Trophy one day, but 24-year-old Sihak is also hoping for a place in the 2024 US Olympic team.

“Sure, it will happen,” Metcalfe said Bleacher Report His Olympic aspirations.

Before you start thinking about whether MetCoff is currently in the NFL’s Connection Protocol, keep in mind that Quick Widening was down this road before. He had previously tried to qualify for the 2021 game, finishing 15th out of 17 runners with a time of 10.37 seconds in the 100-yard dash.

The time at the Metcalfe was not good enough to qualify but still impressive enough for anyone crossing the NFL with very little Olympic training. He plans to change that approach for the 2024 Games, he says Bleacher Report:

“But next year, I’ll start training for it again every season, training for 100-meters or 60-meters, whichever I decide to do. And then in 2024, you’ll see me again.”

And make no mistake, this is not a strategy or promotion stunt for Metcalfe, who finished the 2021 season with 75 catches and 12 touchdowns. “I’m not just running to run,” Metcalfe added, according to the Bleacher Report. “I can do it on a track somewhere. I’m trying, I’m trying to get to the Olympics.”

Sounds like a guy who can’t escape the challenge.