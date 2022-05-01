Seahawks’ Pete Carroll ‘really happy’ with QBs on roster despite not taking one in draft



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

In the post-Russell Wilson era of the franchise, the Seahawks remain confident in their quarterback room.

Seattle seems to be in a key position to select quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft, especially with their depth charts featuring Zeno Smith, Drew Lock and Jacob Eason.

But they decided to pass a signal-caller with their nine picks in the draft after trading Wilson in the Denver Broncos earlier this year. The team struggled aggressively in the first round and had the opportunity to pick up North Carolina’s Sam Howell at No. 109 overall, but they were selected to capture cornerback Kobe Bryant.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

On the last day of the draft on Saturday, coach Pete Carroll was asked about his team’s quarterback situation.

“We’re always competing. We know how to do it here. We’re always exploring everything possible,” Carol told NFL network host Rich Eisen during the broadcast. “Right now, these guys are really excited to see for the first time, and we’ll see what’s up front. But we’re always competing. We’re always looking.”

The team expects Smith and Locke to compete for early quarterback work, although Smith currently has debt after the draft.

Smith, 31, has served as Wilson’s backup in Seattle over the past three seasons, throwing 702 yards, 5 touchdowns and one interception on three starts last season.

Locke, 25, a former second-round pick in the Broncos, came to Seattle as part of the Wilson Trade. In three seasons with the Broncos, Locke threw for 4,740 yards, 25 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He has made 21 starts with Denver and holds an 8-13 record.

Payton Manning assists Russell Wilson in transitioning to the Denver Broncos

“She’s here to compete with our boys,” said Carol Lock. “Zeno Smith is the guy who has played the most for us and has the most background. So Drew is in catch-up mode now. We’ll be on the field for the first time on Monday and get a chance to see what he looks like.”

The coach added, “I love the possibility.” “We like the guy to come out. I like him in our culture and the way we interact with things. We will support this kid and give him every chance to find the best he has to offer. And I think he’s really taking it. We’ll see how far it goes. “

The draft was considered a weak spot for quarterbacks, with only Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett going to the first round at No. 20 overall. Owner Willis, who was projected as a first- or second-round draft pick, was ranked No. 6 overall in the third round by the Tennessee Titans.

But Seahawks took action to protect anyone who would win a quarterback job. Seattle picked up a pair of offensive tackles in the draft, with Charles Cross at No. 9 overall and Abraham Lucas at No. 72 overall to secure their line.

They ran back Kenneth Walker III in the second round to pair him with Rashad Penny, who ran 749 yards last season and finished with six touchdowns (6.3 yards per carry). Following the draft, Seahawks reportedly signed undefeated free agent quarterback Levi Lewis from Louisiana.

“We’re going to play football with some really high-powered guys at the back end,” Carroll added. “We’ve done some good things up front to help him … Whoever wins this thing in this competition will have a good environment around him, will have a supporting cast and will try to take advantage of Drew.”