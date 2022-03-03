Sports

Seahawks say they’re not open for business on dealing Russell Wilson

19 hours ago
Pete Carroll says the Seattle Seahawks are not open for business when teams may ask about the availability of quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason.

“It’s normal for us to have conversations with the team about all the players, especially the marquee players, and that hasn’t changed,” Carol said Wednesday. “It was the same every year. We came here so it’s the same as before. We have no desire to take any action there.”

Carol later became more convinced with her comments about Wilson’s condition in Seattle. While meeting with local beat writers off the podium, Carroll said that when teams could call, general manager John Snyder gave a typical message: “We’re not doing quarterback shopping.”

This year has been mostly quiet on the Wilson Front since last offseason, with lots of noise and ongoing speculation about his future with the Seahawks. Wilson survived the guesswork and had one of the most challenging seasons of his career, including missing games for the first time in 10 seasons due to a finger injury.

Wilson played 14 games and threw 3,113 yards with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions. The Seahawks finished 7-10, with their first losing record since Wilson’s arrival and only missed the playoffs for the second time. Seattle may have higher conversations about his future next offseason as Wilson has two years left on his current contract with the Seahawks.

Carol says she and Wilson are in constant contact in the offseason. The free agency has a number of notable questions about Seattle’s offense, including whether left-tackle Duan Brown or running back Rashad Penny has been brought back.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll speaks during a press conference at the NFL Football Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

(AP Photo / Michael Conroy)

“There’s been a lot of talk and that’s all. It’s just this time of year. But I think we’re on a good page that we know what’s going on and we’re still communicating very well,” Carroll said.

Carol also provided injury updates to wide receivers DK Metcalf, Chris Carson and Safety Quandre Diggs. Diggs suffered a serious ankle injury in the final minutes of the season finale in Arizona, but should recover in time for training camp. Diggs is a free agent.

Carson did not play after 4 weeks last season and has undergone neck surgery. Carlson said Carson’s offseason workout is going well.

Metcalfe underwent leg surgery later in the season for a previous problem. Metcalfe was limited to practice for most of the season due to foot problems.

“He did everything he could and he did admirably, extraordinarily well,” said Carol Metcalfe. “But you can only do so much. He’s still a young player. He’s still a developing player and he’s going to get better.”

