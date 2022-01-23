Sean Hannity Sent Kayleigh McEnany A Post-Riot ‘Playbook,’ Newly Released Texts Show



Fox Information’ Sean Hannity despatched then-White Home press secretary Kayleigh McEnany a plan to deal with then-President Donald Trump the day after the lethal U.S. Capitol riot, based on newly launched textual content messages.

Hannity messaged McEnany on Jan. 7, 2021, with a “5 level strategy for conversations” with Trump, based on a letter that the Home committee investigating the Trump-incited violence launched on Thursday. The letter, directed at daughter Ivanka Trump, requested her to undergo questioning by the panel.

The primary two gadgets on Hannity’s plan of motion learn:

1- No extra stolen election discuss 2- Sure, impeachment and twenty fifth modification are actual, and many individuals will give up…

The letter didn’t reveal the third via fifth factors.

McEnany responded: “Love that. Thanks. That’s the playbook. I’ll assist reinforce,” per the committee.

Hannity informed McEnany it was “key” that “no extra loopy individuals” have been allowed entry to the then-president.

“Sure 100%,” McEnany, who’s now a number on the conservative community, replied.

The disclosure of the messages additional reinforces the assumption that Hannity and different personalities on Fox Information acted as shadow advisers to the then-president earlier than, throughout and after the riot ― regardless of providing totally different takes on the air.

In different texts already launched by the committee, Hannity earlier than the riot informed then-White Home chief of employees Mark Meadows that he was “very apprehensive concerning the subsequent 48 hours.”