Sean Hannity Sent Kayleigh McEnany A Post-Riot ‘Playbook,’ Newly Released Texts Show
The primary two gadgets on Hannity’s plan of motion learn:
1- No extra stolen election discuss
2- Sure, impeachment and twenty fifth modification are actual, and many individuals will give up…
The letter didn’t reveal the third via fifth factors.
McEnany responded: “Love that. Thanks. That’s the playbook. I’ll assist reinforce,” per the committee.
Hannity informed McEnany it was “key” that “no extra loopy individuals” have been allowed entry to the then-president.
“Sure 100%,” McEnany, who’s now a number on the conservative community, replied.
The disclosure of the messages additional reinforces the assumption that Hannity and different personalities on Fox Information acted as shadow advisers to the then-president earlier than, throughout and after the riot ― regardless of providing totally different takes on the air.
In different texts already launched by the committee, Hannity earlier than the riot informed then-White Home chief of employees Mark Meadows that he was “very apprehensive concerning the subsequent 48 hours.”
Laura Ingraham, in the meantime, texted Meadows on Jan. 12 to say she feared additional violence and instructed Trump discourage armed protest from his supporters. Hannity, Ingraham and Brian Kilmeade additionally begged Meadows to get Trump to name of his supporters through the riot.
(function () { 'use strict'; document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function () { document.body.addEventListener('click', function(event) { fbq('track', "Click"); }); }); })();
#Sean #Hannity #Kayleigh #McEnany #PostRiot #Playbook #Newly #Released #Texts #Show