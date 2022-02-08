Sports

Sean McVay, Ukrainian model fiancée enjoy a quiet weekend before the Super Bowl storm

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay had a low-key weekend at home with his Ukrainian model fiancée Veronika Khomyn as final preparations were being made for this week’s Rams-Bengals Super Bowl just down the road from McVay’s house.

“Best nights [heart emoji]”Khomyn wrote Saturday night on Instagram an Instagram Story of the couple watching a movie with closed captioning on.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay walks on the sideline during the first half of his team's NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Inglewood, Calif., Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.

(AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

It was the final rest and relaxation for McVay, 36, as today it’s officially Super Bowl week, and that means media obligations and team hotels away from Ms. Khomyn, 25.

Sean McVay takes time away from watching tape to watch TV with fiancée Veronika Khomyn / via Instagram Story.

This is now Khomyn’s second rodeo as a Super Bowl coach girlfriend / fiancée. She was with McVay back in 2019 when the Rams lost to the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII. The coach and the Ukrainian model reportedly met between 2011 and 2013 when McVay was a coach with the Washington Redskins and Khomyn was a George Washington University student.

McVay finally put a massive rock on Khomyn’s finger after the 2019 loss to the Patriots.

NFL Football - Cincinnati Bengals v Los Angeles Rams - NFL International Series - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - October 27, 2019 Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor before the match.

(Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs)

“We matched without even knowing it,” Khomyn wrote on Instagram about McVay way back in 2016 as the then-NFL assistant coach was working on a Bud Light tallboy.

Will Veronika finally get her Super Bowl ring to go along with her massive engagement ring, or will Joe Burrow send these two off on yet another postseason vacation with an 0-2 Super Bowl record? We’re days away from finding out.

