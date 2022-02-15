Sports

Sean McVay won’t commit to returning to Rams: ‘We’ll see’

16 seconds ago
by admin
When the Los Angeles Rams take to the field next fall to defend their Super Bowl title, it is highly likely that they will do so under a head coach other than Shawn McVeigh.

After the Super Bowl, McVeigh admitted that he was at least considering leaving the game.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Shawn McVeigh walks the sidelines against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, January 17, 2022, in the first half of his team's NFL wild-card playoff football game in Inglewood, California.

(AP Photo / Mark J. Terrell)

“We’ll see,” McVeigh, 36, told the LA Times on Monday about Rams’ return as coach.

As details of Outlook last week, some TV networks have expressed interest in landing on MacVeau for their broadcast booths, and speculation has spread that MacVeau could net $ 10 million per year to work as a game analyst / color commentator for a major network. . He currently pays 8.5 million for the Rams coach.

McVeigh has previously admitted that he has no interest in becoming an NFL “biographer”, so winning the Super Bowl, despite his youth, would seem like a normal move for McWay to move on to the next phase of his career.

Vince Lombardy holds the Trophy during a press conference Monday, February 20, 22 during a press conference with Los Angeles Rams head coach Shawn McVeigh, left, posing for a photo with league commissioner Roger Goodell after the NFL football team's Super Bolinsina victory, according to Lombardy, not Lombardy. , In Los Angeles.

(AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez)

McVeigh told the LA Times on Monday that “you can definitely say that” winning a championship makes it easier to move away from coaching.

Just don’t expect McVay to make any decisions anytime soon. The Los Angeles coach is going to enjoy his team’s championship for a while, he told the Times: “I’m enjoying this moment right now. I’m really happy to be a part of it. Happy for it.”

After a while, McVeigh added: “I love coaching. I’m so excited about this moment.”

Los Angeles Rams head coach Shawn McVee watches the warm-up before the NFC Championship NFL football match against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, January 30, 2022, in Englewood, Calif.

(AP Photo / Mark J. Terrell)

It remains to be seen whether he is so excited about defending the title. The Rams have returned a loaded roster and will be considered one of the favorites to lift the Lombardy Trophy next season. However, McVay already has his headlines, and his for taking on a job that pays a lot more with much less stress.

A script 7 made for Hollywood for everyone except Nervous Rams fans

