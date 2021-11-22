Sean Parnell Suspends G.O.P. Senate Bid in Pennsylvania

Sean Parnell, the Republican front-runner for the Pennsylvania Senate, suspended his campaign Monday after a judge accused his foreign wife of giving his three children primary custody, accusing him of marital and child abuse.

Mr Parnell, who was ousted in September by former President Donald J. Trump had backed it, saying he was “devastated” by the decision and planned to appeal.

“Nothing is more important to me than my children, and while I plan to ask the court to reconsider, I cannot continue the Senate campaign,” he said in a statement. “Right now my focus is 100% on my kids, and I want them to know that I have no other priority and will never stop fighting for them.”

Mr Parnell’s foreign wife, Laurie Snell, testified in court this month that Mr Parnell had repeatedly abused her and her children, strangled her and hit one of their children so hard that he dropped a vest on the child’s back. Butler County judges wrote that they found Ms. Snell to be a “more credible witness” and that they believed Mr Parnell had “done something wrong in the past”, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.