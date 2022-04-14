Sean Payton says he tried to get Giants to select Tom Brady in 2000 NFL Draft



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

NFL history books could be different if former NFL coach Shawn Payton had his way.

Payton joined former NFL defensive end Chris Long in a “Green Light” podcast on Friday and revealed that while he was with the New York Giants as assistant coach, he tried to persuade the company to select Tom Brady in the 2000 NFL Draft.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Payton was the Giants’ quarterback coach in 1999 and was later promoted to offensive coordinator under Jim Fassel. He later became head coach of the New Orleans Saints and led the team to many successful seasons and a Super Bowl championship.

He said he saw Brady as a third or fourth round pick.

“Okay, so I’m in New York and my agent is Don E, and Don also represents Tom Brady. Don would call me periodically with a client that he had just signed up, and he said, ‘Hey, will you call Tom? Brady?’ He’s in Michigan and I’ve got him, and just help him with something that will be important to him, “said Payton. “Basically, I think it’s important to have a good idea, to be ready to answer some football questions. Interviews were much more informal at the time.

Tom Brady plans to quarterback for Dolphins after ‘retiring’: report

“Now I’m a little bit attached to this player because Don introduced me. We were [scouting] Brady, now it’s running around the house and everyone has seen Tom run 40 in the combine. Everyone saw, you know, you get body, picture weight, that’s all. So, you have a guy who is not yet fully developed who was a starter for almost a year. You could say that his weight needs a house. But Lloyd Carr [Michigan head coach] That said, I will never forget that, he said he was the toughest player ever to coach. That means something. “

Payton admits he didn’t have a big enough voice in his room to pick at the Giants front office. He said a giant scout, Raymond Walsh, agreed with his assessment.

In 2000, New York selected Ron Dan as their first draft, 11th overall. The Giants went to the defense mostly during the draft – Cornelius Griffin, Brandon Short, Ralph Brown, Rich Jones and Jeremiah Parker. Wide receiver Ron Dixon was taken in the third round.

Brady fell in the sixth round of the New England Patriots, winning six Super Bowls with them and becoming one of the best players in NFL history.