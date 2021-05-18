Seann Walsh admits his life ‘changed forever’ after Katya Jones Strictly scandal

Seann Walsh admits his life ‘modified without end’ after Katya Jones Strictly scandal



Seann Walsh has stated his kissing scandal with Strictly Come Dancing accomplice Katya Jones ‘destroyed his desires’ and adjusted his life without end.

The comic, 35, advised how his psychological well being was drastically affected by the incident in 2018 and he’s nonetheless on anti-depressants and generally suffers from panic assaults.

Talking on the Take Flight podcast, Seann advised how he needed to ‘lie down on the street’ the opposite day after a panic assault.

Recalling the second the kiss grew to become public, he stated: ‘From that time on my life modified for ever.

‘The panic assaults got here again – huge, huge panic assaults and I ended up having what I later came upon have been Vertigo Seizures.

‘I had one the opposite day, I simply lied down – I needed to lie down on the street, it is fairly humiliating. It is London so no one offers a s***.

‘I must relive what occurred. Nonetheless, I could be OK then all of the sudden the reminiscences of all of it come again.

Fling: The pair have been seen kissing on the Duke Of York pub in Marylebone in Central London in October 2018.

‘It defeats me and beats me till the plates begin spinning and I lose stability and fall and begin screaming, so I nonetheless get them.

‘They’re much less frequent, I would by no means had them earlier than. I am on anti-anxiety, anti-depression, it is referred to as Sertraline. For me train is what helps me.’

Seann stated that previous to the kiss he had huge desires for his comedy profession however then felt like he was ‘dwelling with out hope’ when the scandal emerged.

He stated: ‘I used to be a really dream-like younger man, I’d dream of doing the Apollo, my sitcom, I used to be all the time dwelling on this fantasy land.

‘Then it was all of the sudden the primary time I used to be dwelling with out hope.

‘A kiss and a press release destroyed my desires and who I used to be. What I might have been, what my life might have been, what I might have made myself was gone.’

After photos and video of the kiss have been launched, an onlooker who witnessed Seann and Katya’s kiss, advised The Solar they have been ‘snogging like a pair of youngsters’ and ‘did not appear to care who would possibly see them’.

The pair have been on the Duke Of York pub in Marylebone in Central London in October 2018.

Their shut relationship was famous by members of the crew however the kiss nonetheless got here as a shock to everybody.

Following the incident, Seann’s actress girlfriend Rebecca Humphries launched an impassioned assertion by which she revealed he referred to as her ‘psycho’ and ‘nuts’ for questioning his friendship with Katya, who he kissed on Rebecca’s birthday.

Whereas Katya was supported by her husband Neil Jones after the ‘drunken mistake’, their marriage didn’t final as they introduced their break up in August 2019.

The dancers confirmed they have been splitting in joint Instagram statements, however regardless of writing they’d mutual ‘respect’ and ‘love’, a supply claimed Katya’s infidelity was one thing her husband could not recover from.

The pair have remained mates for the reason that break up and proceed to be skilled dancers collectively on Strictly.

When you have been affected by this story, you may name the Samaritans on 116 123 or go to www.samaritans.org