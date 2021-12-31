Search continues for driver after SUV crashes into Bronx restaurant injuring 2 people
The driver ran off after the vehicle with Texas plates slammed into the outdoor seating area at Villa Tapia on the corner of East 139th Street and Brook Avenue.
A 17-year-old girl is still in critical condition, but she is expected to survive.
A 40-year-old man suffered a broken foot and a back injury. That victim tells Eyewitness News he was standing out on the sidewalk, and the impact knocked him out cold.
He also says he hopes the driver is found and held accountable.
ALSO READ | 85-year-old woman dragged out of elevator in Bronx purse snatching
———-
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
#Search #continues #driver #SUV #crashes #Bronx #restaurant #injuring #people
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.