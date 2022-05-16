Search continues for missing Arizona boy who vanished after leaving middle school six days ago



The search continues Monday for a missing Arizona 12-year-old boy who was final seen leaving middle school about six days ago and has not been seen or heard from since.

Matthew Dubois was final seen leaving Arizona Desert Elementary in Tolstoy, Arizona, simply 20 minutes west of Phoenix at 3:15 a.m. on Might 11.

The 12-year-old, about 5-feet 7-inches tall, sporting glasses and described as having brown eyes and brown curly hair, was seen sporting the newest school uniform – a blue polo shirt and tan shirt – in addition to black Nike footwear and a black backpack. Carrying, in line with the Tolleson Police Division’s Missing Individuals Bulletin.

In response to the Tolson Elementary School District, Dubos is believed to have gone to play basketball within the Umberlia space round 5:30 p.m., after leaving school. He has not been seen or heard since.

“We’re deeply involved about Matthew’s security and are doing our greatest to help within the investigation,” mentioned Dr. Tolstoy, elementary school district superintendent. Lupita Le Hightower mentioned in a press release on Saturday

Anybody with data that might assist with the investigation is requested to name 623-936-7186 instantly.

“It is my dwelling nightmare,” the boy’s mom, Monique Triplet Dubos, lately informed Fox 10 Phoenix. “You do not anticipate your self to be on this place. Any mother who works with it is aware of what is going on on in my head, there are not any phrases to explain it, they really feel heartbreaking.”

“It is irresistible,” Triplett mentioned of the Dubos group’s help, because the search occasion was held Sunday. “I grew up saying, ‘It takes a village to boost a toddler.’ And I simply noticed my village. “

Triplet Dubos mentioned her son had fled as soon as earlier than however solely 13 hours had handed since that incident.