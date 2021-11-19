Search for Abducted Children Leads to Traffic Stop, Gunshots and 4 Dead

For four days, Maryland police have been searching for a former Baltimore County police officer and a female accomplice who kidnapped the officer’s young daughters and committed several other crimes, including carjacking and robbery.

On Thursday afternoon, Maryland State troops stormed the Smithsburg, Mo., near the Pennsylvania border. Attempts were made to stop a vehicle in which the suspect was traveling, Maryland State Police spokeswoman Elena Russo told a news conference. Thursday night. The vehicle overturned on the highway and hit a fence. A crisis-negotiating team tried to speak to those inside the vehicle, but they received no response, she said.

Inside the vehicle, police found two adults and two children who had been shot. Three of them had died. One of the children was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead, Ms Russo said.

“It’s a complex event,” Ms. Rousseau said. “We’re working really hard to understand what happened.”