Search for Abducted Children Leads to Traffic Stop, Gunshots and 4 Dead
For four days, Maryland police have been searching for a former Baltimore County police officer and a female accomplice who kidnapped the officer’s young daughters and committed several other crimes, including carjacking and robbery.
On Thursday afternoon, Maryland State troops stormed the Smithsburg, Mo., near the Pennsylvania border. Attempts were made to stop a vehicle in which the suspect was traveling, Maryland State Police spokeswoman Elena Russo told a news conference. Thursday night. The vehicle overturned on the highway and hit a fence. A crisis-negotiating team tried to speak to those inside the vehicle, but they received no response, she said.
Inside the vehicle, police found two adults and two children who had been shot. Three of them had died. One of the children was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead, Ms Russo said.
“It’s a complex event,” Ms. Rousseau said. “We’re working really hard to understand what happened.”
At the press conference, Ms. Russo did not indicate that police had fired shots at the vehicle.
Ms. Rousseau said the identities of those found in the vehicle could not be disclosed, with relatives’ information pending, but added that the suspect’s vehicle matched the one in the eastern part of Baltimore County and Pennsylvania.
“We are saddened by the unbearable loss of two innocent children tonight, which is clearly a horrific tragedy and a heinous crime,” Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said in a Twitter post on Thursday night.
According to the York Area Regional Police Department, a former Baltimore County police officer, Robert Vicosa, caught a woman at gunpoint and fled with her two children, officials said Monday. The Baltimore Sun introduced the woman to Mr. Vikosa’s foreign wife and mother of two children, ages 6 and 7.
On Wednesday, Mr. Vikosa and Tia Bynam, a suspended Baltimore County Police sergeant, forced a man into several locations in the Baltimore area and left him unharmed.
The Baltimore County Police Department said Thursday that Mr. Vicosa’s daughters were present at the time of the robbery.
At a news conference Thursday morning, law enforcement officials urged Mr. Vikosa and Ms. Bynam to return the two children safely.
Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hayat asked Mr. Vikosa and Ms. Bynam to leave the children in a public safety facility or in a safe place where an adult could take care of them.
Chief Hayat said, “Their welfare and safety is everyone’s priority. “We know you’re tired. We want to work with you on a safe and peaceful resolution. “
At the press conference, Chief Hyatt added that the search was being complicated by the involvement of Ms. Baynam, who had been assigned to the department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau.
“I can say for sure that our challenges are important when we have a police officer or a former law enforcement officer involved,” she said.
The Baltimore Sun reports that Mr Viscosa was fired three months ago. It was not immediately clear on Thursday night why Ms Bayanam was suspended.
