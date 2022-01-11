Search for man in anti-Mexican attack on teen boy, his family on Brooklyn subway



BROOKLYN (WABC) — Police are looking for the man behind a racist attack on a subway prepare in Brooklyn.

Investigators say the 14-year-old sufferer was on board a northbound 4 prepare with his 11-year-old brother and mom on Monday at 7:15 a.m.

They had been heading into the Atlantic Avenue subway station.

That is when the suspect sat subsequent to the teen’s mom and made anti-Mexican statements.

He stated, “I do not need Mexicans close to me. I do not like Mexicans.”

The man then stood up and ran into the sufferer and the sufferer was apologetic.

The man then punched the teen in the face and fled. The teen suffered a minimize to his nostril.

The incident is being investigated by the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Activity Drive.

Anybody with data in regard to this incident is requested to name the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

