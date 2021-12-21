Search resumes in Connecticut park for missing mother Jennifer Dulos



CONNECTICUT (WABC) — Authorities in Connecticut resumed their search Monday for Jennifer Dulos, a mother believed to have been murdered by her late husband.

Detectives searched an area of Waveny Park in New Canaan Monday, following up on previous information in the case.

Jennifer Dulos vanished in May of 2019 during a bitter divorce battle.

RELATED | Connecticut police search home possibly linked to Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance

EMBED >More News Videos <iframe loading="lazy" width="476" height="267" src="about:blank" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9824829"></iframe><noscript><iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9824829" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></iframe></noscript> Connecticut State Police are once again searching a home possibly linked to the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.

Her remains have never been found.

Her estranged husband Fotis Dulos killed himself after being charged with murder.

EMBED >More News Videos <iframe loading="lazy" width="476" height="267" src="about:blank" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5893238"></iframe><noscript><iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5893238" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></iframe></noscript> Fotis Dulos, the Connecticut man charged with murdering his estranged wife, has been declared dead days after attempting suicide.

———-

* More Connecticut news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip

Report a correction or typo