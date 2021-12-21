Search resumes in Connecticut park for missing mother Jennifer Dulos
CONNECTICUT (WABC) — Authorities in Connecticut resumed their search Monday for Jennifer Dulos, a mother believed to have been murdered by her late husband.
———-
Detectives searched an area of Waveny Park in New Canaan Monday, following up on previous information in the case.
Jennifer Dulos vanished in May of 2019 during a bitter divorce battle.
RELATED | Connecticut police search home possibly linked to Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance
Her remains have never been found.
Her estranged husband Fotis Dulos killed himself after being charged with murder.
———-
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
#Search #resumes #Connecticut #park #missing #mother #Jennifer #Dulos
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.