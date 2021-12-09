Searching For My Sister’ – Gadget Clock



Lifetime Two new movie thrillers are going to be released in this new year. ‘Safe room‘And’Disappeared: Searching for my sister. ‘ Promising to be an action-packed January, these two releases are definitely not to be missed. The film will be released on Saturday, January 15 at 7 pm in the city and on Saturday, January 22 at 7 pm in the city.

Safe room

To stop things, Boris Kodjo Will be making his debut as a director along with his wife Nicole Arie Parker (Chicago PD, Empire) and with a star-studded cast Dria de Matteo (Sopranos) and Nick Sanchez (The Rookie).

The movie is based on the story of Leila Jackson (Nicole Arie Parker), a widow who is left with her autistic teenage son Ian (Nick Sanchez) after her husband’s death.

It just so happens that Nick is actually autistic in real life. And that reality only adds suspense. With her husband no longer alive, Leela is completely indebted to her neighbor Neil (Boris Kodjo), who goes out of her way to make sure they are OK.

But things take a turn for the worse when Ian sees an intruder crossing the street. A murder soon followed, which Ian finished recording.

Leila now finds herself in a battle against unscrupulous intruders Dominic (Mackenzie Austin) and Rocco (Dria de Matteo) to defend everything she loves.

They will go to any lengths to make sure the video disappears. To get their heads around what’s going on, Leila and Ian take refuge in a panicked room To figure out their next step. Will they surpass the intruders?

Safe room cast

Nicole Arie Parker

Dria de Matteo

Mackenzie Austin

Nick Sanchez

Boris Kodjo

Release date: City on Saturday, January 15 at 7 p.m.

Disappeared: Searching for my sister

When you thought it was enough, next week, we have another highly anticipated movie, ‘Fear: Looking for My Sister.’ Tatiana Ali (Love That Girl) starred in the movie which has a star-studded cast Justin Brewing (Sweet magnolias) and Jasmine Guy (Gray’s physiology.)

The twins, who go by Jada and Kayla (Tatiana Ali), are the same. Outside of aesthetics their personality poles are different. Jada is prime and accurate, because she works in an office. Meanwhile, the black sheep of the Kayla family, the wild one, so to speak.

After being recently divorced from her ex-husband Warren (Justin Brewing), Kayla asks Jada to keep an eye on her daughter as she arranges for her new home.

However, when Kayla doesn’t answer Zadar’s call, she starts thinking. Kayla is missing now, And a search is on to track him The police investigation failed to reveal any answer, which is why Jada took it upon himself to go to the bottom of it.

He disguises himself as Kayla in the hope that the culprit will be found. In doing so, he embraced himself Drugs lie in a story and get answers. But will he be able to live with what he discovers?

Disappeared: Searching for my sister cast

Tatiana Ali

Justin Brewing

Jasmine Guy

Caroline Hennessy

Anthony ‘Treach’ Chris

Release date: Saturday, January 22 at 7pm in City.

Start the new year with a jolt with these two releases. And as always, let us know what you think in the comments section below!



