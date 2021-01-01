It has been 18 years since the release of Priyadarshan’s superhit film ‘Hungama’. When the film was released, there was actually a commotion. Now Priyadarshan has brought a sequel to this film. However, the story and cast of the previous film are not taken into account in this film. The film is based on Priyadarshan’s 1994 release ‘Maniram’ in which superstar Mohanlal was seen in the lead role.

Story: Akash () is a macho boy who is going to marry the daughter of Bajaj (Manoj Joshi), who is a friend of his father Kapoor (Ashutosh Rana). Preparations for the engagement are underway before the wedding, when a girl Vani (Pranita Subhash) brings a little girl to Akash’s house. The voice says that this child belongs to her and to the sky. Akash says the voice is lying. Then in this case, according to Kapoor, there is an entry of Anjali (whom Kapoor considers his daughter). Meanwhile, Anjali’s husband Radhe (Paresh Rawal) thinks that Akash and Anjali have an affair and this is where the whole mess starts.

Review: If you have seen the trailer of the movie, you get a little idea of ​​the story. It’s just like Priyadarshan’s comedy films in which you get to see loud comedy scenes, humorous situations and misunderstandings. If you are a fan of comedy movies, you will not be disappointed. However, if you want to see something new, you will not get to see it as it is like every comedy film of Priyadarshan. The old treats of season 2 can frustrate you when there is content of every genre on the internet. After watching the movie, you will think that it is a combination of Priyadarshan’s old movie Hungama, Hasal, De Dana Dan and Malamal Weekly. The film is a bit long and the old jokes and punchlines have been used extensively in it.

Acting: The film stars Priyadarshan, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Tiku Talsania, Johnny Lever and Rajpal Yadav. New entrants are Mizan Jaffrey, Pranita Subhash, Ashutosh Rana and Shilpa Shetty. In terms of acting, you can’t point a finger at any actor because everyone has done a great job. The biggest thing is that no one gets much time and each character keeps coming and going in 5-10 minutes, which doesn’t feel like anything new in the story. Meezan and Pranita have also managed to make their place in the film.

Why watch: If you are a fan of Priyadarshan’s comedy films and want to see light-hearted comedy films on weekends, that’s not a bad thing.