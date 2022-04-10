Seattle-area woman agrees to sell home, move after alleged racial outbursts and threats towards neighbor



A 72-year-old woman accused of hate crimes against a Vietnamese neighbor has reportedly agreed to sell her Seattle-area home as part of a civil agreement with the victim and her family.

Under the deal, Jan Myers, a white man, is expected to sell his home in Washington’s Shoreline, about nine miles from Seattle, in the next six months and pay $ 45,000 to Vietnamese American Thi Pham. That sale, KGW reports. If Myers fails to evacuate the area before the deadline, the case may be referred to a civil jury.

The ordeal began in April 2021 when Pham said he was out in the garden in his front yard when he noticed Myers sitting on the roadway looking at him and his car began to move back and forth. Fearing what would happen next, Pham said he started recording and was seen making several racial slurs and threats to Myers.

In the video, Myers Pham is heard calling and threatening “slanted eyes” and “Miss Vietnam” “You won’t live very long.” Pham later called the police. Two weeks ago, Pham said Myers walked naked on her patio, making obscene gestures in front of her two-year-old son.

Myers was charged in April 2021 with a heinous crime, but a judge released him without bail in his own confession. Pham and her husband, Bill Healy, filed a civil lawsuit in King County Superior Court in August 2021, claiming that Myers had violated a communication order and continued to harass them. The couple complained that Myers yelled at them outside and drove his car straight into Healy.

Pham and Healy’s attorneys announced the civil settlement at a news conference Thursday.

“I’m glad I can be safe in my home without racial harassment,” Pham said, according to King TV. “We hope Jan Myers will follow the agreement and move forward quickly.”

“It simply came to our notice then that my wife and my family, their physical well-being and their lives were threatened by this man,” Healy said, according to KIRO.

“We need those who are harassing people because of their racial slurs and should be harmed,” added Jeffrey Campich, attorney for Fam and Healy.

The next hearing in the criminal case is set for April 25. Myers’ trial is set to begin on June 8.