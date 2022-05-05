Seattle burglar accidentally shoots himself in head while trying to escape the scene



A Seattle man was hospitalized and later arrested after accidentally shooting himself in the head when he tried to leave the scene after a break.

Police received a call from a Seattle homeowner who said he heard the noise from his garage Wednesday morning.

The victim went to his garage and saw a masked suspect who ran away after being spotted. The victim grabs a broom and chases the suspect to a parking lot near his van.

When the suspect got into his car, he raised his gun and warned the victim to return. Seattle police reported that the victim moved away from the suspect and later heard gunshots as the suspect drove away. The victim immediately went home and called the police to report the theft. When authorities arrived, he described the suspect’s clothing.

Authorities later rushed to First Hill Hospital after receiving a call from a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police spoke to the suspect, whose clothing matched a description they received from a Seattle homeowner.

Police reported that the suspect not only shot himself in the head while fleeing the van, which was stolen, but he is a convicted felon and carrying a firearm is prohibited by law.

The suspect is recovering from gunshot wounds. He is currently facing several charges including theft, criminal harassment, possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is expected to be taken to King County Jail.