Seattle mayor calls for more police with violent crime highest in 14 years: 'Status quo is unacceptable'



Seattle’s new mayor promised in his first State of the City speech on Tuesday that he would bring more officers into force in a city notorious for its anti-police attitude, acknowledging that two years after the current “unacceptable situation” is known as the CHOP / CHAZ protest.

In his six-week term in office, Mayor Bruce Harrell emphasized the “politics of ‘and’ and stressed that the city needs to prioritize” the right number of officers and the right kind of officers. ”

Dealing with the fall of protesters led by six city blocks and an abandoned police precinct in the summer of 2020, Harrell sought to strike a balance between public safety and racial justice.

“The truth is that the status quo is unacceptable – it’s an area where we all have to agree,” Harrell said Tuesday. “It seems like every day I hear stories of small businesses closing their doors or leaving our city for the good of the long run; families have changed forever because of gun violence or excessively driven unconscious tragedies; rising rents and inability to pay bills or find housing.” ; Climate effects; Fascinated young people and residents who don’t feel like seeing or hearing. ”

This month, the Seattle Police Department released its 2021 year-end crime report. It shows that the number of verified shootings and shootings across the city increased by 40% last year compared to the 2020 level and increased by 86% from 2019. Seattle’s violent crime rate also reached a 14-year high in 2021. Last year violent crime increased by 20% compared to 2020. Arson, in particular, increased by 30% and burglary increased by 15%.

Ahead of the mayor’s speech Tuesday, a local worker explained that the Seattle Police Department, which has lost about 350 officers since January 2020, has insufficient staff for crime and shootings – and the problem is arguably so bad that it warns to call the National Guard, KOMO reports. Has done.

“Bring in the National Guard,” said Victoria Beach, who has served on the African American Community Advisory Council for the Seattle Police Department. “We don’t have enough SPD, it shows clearly.”

“I don’t think it’s been a month,” Beach said, acknowledging Harrell’s short term. “It has to stop. All shooting, what are we waiting for? No more planning. We need action.”

Harrell said an estimated 40,000 homeless people are living on the streets of Seattle. His comments came almost a week after Seattle’s business leaders gave City Council details of the breach of law and order, arguing that the 911 response was severely delayed and that the perpetrators were released soon after their arrest.

The mayor said his approach to tackling crime was to “go back to the basics” which should include, “making sure we enforce our criminal law against those who are harming others.”

“More officers are needed for this part of the plan. The depleted staff we see today does not allow our residents to respond to the urgent and timely response they deserve,” Harrell said Tuesday. “It does not allow us to staff the special teams we need for issues such as domestic violence or DUIs or financial crimes targeting the elderly. It does not allow us to conduct the thorough investigations we hope for sustainable change.”

He said there is funding for 125 new officers this year. A new class of 36 will start in June.

In the same vein, however, Harrell said his administration is working toward a more “holistic approach to public safety” involving working with the new Community Safety and Communication Center (CSCC) to explore alternatives to “police-centric.” Paying more attention to each aspect and minimizing the damage. ” Harrell insisted, “We can have security and we can reform.”

“We lead and acknowledge that African Americans have been the victims of 400-year-old institutional racism,” he said. These understandings should be part of our fundamentals and just as important. ”