Seattle Police Department struggling to hire new officers amid surging crime



Violent crime reached a 14-year high in Seattle last year as the city’s police department struggled with staff shortages that undermined the ability to protect communities.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said in a speech to his city this week that there are funds to recruit 125 new officers this year and to put more resources on the road.

Harrell said Tuesday that the degraded workers we see today do not allow our residents to respond to the urgent and timely response to crime.

“It does not allow us to employ special teams we need for issues such as domestic violence or DUI or financial crimes targeting the elderly,” he said. “It does not allow us to conduct thorough investigations which we hope will lead to lasting change.”

According to Como, 20 officers left the force in January, 171 officers left last year and 186 officers left the force in 2020, according to Como. Only 138 officers have been appointed during that period.

According to the Seattle Police Department, violent crime increased 20% last year, mainly by 24% due to intense assault and 18% due to robbery. Mortality decreased by 25% and rape decreased by 7%.

There were 612 criminal shootings last year, a 40% increase over 2020 and an 86% increase over 2019.

Property crime also increased by 9%.

Former Seattle Mayor Jenny Darkan last year issued an executive order approving a-10,000- $ 25,000 recruitment bonus for officers, but those funds will no longer be available in 2022, according to Fox 13 Seattle.

Last November, the Seattle City Council voted against a budget amendment that would remove 101 more officers from the force.

Interim Police Chief Adrian Diaz said at the time that the department needed more officers, not less.

“I know we can retain and recruit amazing officers – I see this every day – but the continued message from some that less officers make the right path to public safety almost impossible,” Diaz said.

As the police department seeks to recruit new officers, newly elected city attorney Ann Davison announced this month that her office will decide on all incoming cases within five days.

“The best way to prevent street crime today is for the Seattle Police Department to proceed quickly and efficiently with the cases referred to us.” Davison Dr..