Seattle police rescue 2 men, toddler after rubber raft sinks

Seattle police rescue 2 males, toddler after rubber raft sinks



Seattle police have rescued two males and a baby whose rubber raft started sinking in Washington Lake final week, authorities stated.

Patrol officers and officers from the Seattle Police Division’s Harbor Unit responded to the I-90 floating bridge Wednesday when two adults and a two-year-old little one have been sitting in Stan Cyrus after excessive winds and powerful waves carried the rubber raft. Boat dock, stated the division.

In response to authorities, adults and youngsters didn’t put on life jackets.

As quickly because the raft reached the I-90 floating bridge, police stated it began taking water from the massive waves. Each adults and youngsters have been pressured into the water.

The turbulent water temperature was 52 levels – chilly sufficient to trigger hypothermia in about an hour, KIRO-TV reported.

The division launched a video displaying officers dragging two adults and a baby safely. Authorities additionally rescued the occupants of a civilian motorboat who rushed to the scene for assist.

“I obtained you!” A rescuer is heard to say after they pull an grownup out of the water.

An official informed one of many rescued adults, “They’re all on board. They’re tremendous.”

All victims have been handled for publicity. Nobody was hospitalized.