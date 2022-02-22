Seattle police union appeals to new mayor over budget plans: ‘Put public safety before politics’



Seattle Its the largest Police Union CHOP / CHAZ – Two years after the fall from the anti-police protest zone, appealed to the new mayor to prioritize resolving the current “public security crisis” and to “put public security before politics”.

“Public safety is at an important point in Seattle,” the Seattle Police Officers Guild wrote in an open letter to Mayor Bruce Harrell on Monday. “Politicians have realized that their support for protecting the police was short-sighted. We as a community are now dealing with the inevitable consequences.”

“Sadly, in just two years, our city has lost almost half of its police officers,” the letter continued, acknowledging the mass exodus of officers from the Seattle Police Department since protests spread across the city following the death of George Floyd. “This horrific reality has unfortunately led to a worrying rise in violent crime. Every day, Seattle citizens have to deal with the balance of justice as a result of shootings, murders, robberies and violent assaults.”

In his first state address to the city last week, Harrell, who took office earlier this year, vowed to address the public safety crisis as violent crime in Seattle peaked in 14 years. The number of shootings across the city increased by 40% last year, he said, and there are more than 40,000 homeless on the streets.

“Mayor Harrell’s commitment to tackling Seattle’s public safety issues is also positive news. His commitment to hitting the ‘reset button’ with the City Council is politically correct and correct,” the Seattle Police Officers Guild wrote Monday. “We, as city police officers, fully support his efforts. Since our police budget is in the hands of the council, Mayor Harrell’s success is ultimately linked to our success. Doesn’t that ultimately lead to Seattle’s success?”

The union, however, called on Harrell to make a strong statement in support of the police, arguing that the level of staff would be further reduced if officials could not restore trust with city officials.

After Seattle voters overwhelmingly rejected police candidates in last November’s election, after electing Harrell and other candidates who ran on public safety platforms, the City Council still turned around and voted in favor of the 2022 city budget, which cut police funding by an estimated $ 10. Millions

“Success means we should all strive for our community. It’s clear that Seattle is desperate for more qualified officers. The mayor needs to work to tip the stuffing scale immediately,” the union said. “Equally important in the recruitment process is Mayor Harrell’s public support for our current officers. This law alone will have a profoundly positive effect on retaining those officers and improving morale in rank and file. Failure to do so will be considered more serious.” The unprecedented loss of officers will continue to increase with the same and more violent crimes in the city. ”

In his speech, the mayor vowed to follow the “and” politics, emphasizing that there is funding for 125 new officers this year, and that with 911 deposed workers drastically slowing down the response time, his administration will also seek “removal options.” From a police-centric perspective. ”

“We can have security and we can reform,” Harrell said last week. His administration also assured members of the criminal defense bar that when police arrest the mayor’s office, “constitutional rights will be protected; alternatives to arrest will be explored; treatment is planned and a militarization or racist approach will not be tolerated.” . ”

The union has celebrated the democratic state legislature, which has lagged behind the defense police movement.

“Also, our entire state is dealing with the reality of Seattle’s crime wave because our violence has spread to other communities,” said the letter, union president Mike Solan, vice president, Dan Aderer and secretary / treasurer, Walt Hayden. To address this, our state’s politicians are now rewriting last year’s police reform laws to reflect a more moderate interpretation ৷ although not perfect (when seen by a reasonable official), this is positive news. ”

The union noted that in early 2020, before Floyd was assassinated in Minneapolis, Harrell’s predecessor, former Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, viewed the Seattle Police Department as a “model of police agency reform” and formally asked the judiciary to lift the federal settlement. Agreement.

“Unfortunately, after that, politics took precedence over public safety and City Hall withdrew their request for termination and started Seattle on our current path to violence,” the union wrote Monday. “With all this in mind, I invite Mayor Harrell to open a line of communication with SPOG; to start charting a new path of cooperation and to keep public security before politics. Together we can remedy Seattle’s public security crisis. You deserve Seattle’s savings.” Wouldn’t you agree with Mayor Harrell? ”

Protesters commanded six city blocks and an abandoned police station in 2020 for weeks under the guise of ethnic justice. Durkan visited what protesters consider a no-cop zone, and several shootings and killings of black people forced the camp to continue for weeks until city crews were finally forced to evacuate. Durkan did not want a re-election in response.