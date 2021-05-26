SEBASTIAN SHAKESPEARE: It’s bling ‘n’ buy as Joan Collins’ jewels go under the hammer



Simply six months in the past, Dame Joan Collins auctioned 5 trinkets from her jewelry field and raised a staggering £200,000 for her Taking pictures Star Kids’s Hospices charity.

Now the Dynasty diva is getting rid of some extra glitzy knick-knacks which can go under the hammer at Bonhams Advantageous Jewelry sale subsequent month. ‘I buy jewelry for myself as a reward,’ the actress says of her assortment. ‘I believe extra ladies ought to do it — you do not have to attend for males.’

Though this time spherical she is together with gadgets purchased for her by males — a number of, in actual fact — together with two of her ex-husbands . . . and a former fiance.

There is a beautiful coral and gold brooch which was a birthday current from her second husband, the late actor Tony Newley. ‘I needed to drop plenty of hints for that,’ she says. It’s estimated to fetch between £3,000-£4,000.

And a gold bracelet price £2,000 which was a present from husband quantity three.

‘This was given to me by my husband Ron Kass, father of my daughter Katyana,’ Joan explains. ‘He gave me this attractive gold bracelet after I was in hospital having simply given delivery to Katy in 1972.’

There’s additionally a glamorous gold and turquoise necklace given to her by Warren Beatty, to whom she was briefly engaged in 1960.

‘We had been residing in New York in the residence of Paul and Joanne Newman, and Warren had simply landed a job in Splendour In The Grass,’ Joan remembers. The merchandise has an estimate of £2,000-£3,000.

The sale additionally consists of the gold necklace she purchased in California to have a good time getting her function as Alexis in Dynasty. ‘I at all times wish to buy myself one thing after I get a brand new job,’ she says.

‘I do hope my jewels in the sale will encourage ladies. Now we’re edging right into a extra regular life, aren’t all of us wanting ahead to placing on a superb frock, piling on jewelry and plunging into the fray?’

She is not together with any gems given to her by her present (fifth) hubby, producer Percy Gibson. In the November sale, a number of items went for 5 occasions their estimate — so maybe she will afford to hold onto Percy’s baubles for some time longer.

Regardless of his chipper presence on display, chat present host Graham Norton admits there’s extra to him than meets the eye.

‘I hope I am not emotionally distant, however at the similar time, issues have a tendency to not crush me,’ he says.

‘Whether or not that is as a result of I am very sane and well-adjusted, or I am simply chilly and useless inside, I do not know. It’s a coping mechanism I suppose.’

Ginger Spice is in the black

Spice Lady Geri Horner loved a £200,000 pay-day as she continues to get pleasure from the success of the pop group’s sell-out reunion tour.

Newly filed accounts for her enterprise, Fantastic Productions, present she’s money and asset wealthy after the band acquired again collectively in 2019.

Her checking account boasts a wholesome £2.5 million in money and practically £1 million extra in investments and cash owed to her. However, after collectors had been paid, she was left with simply under £3.1 million, barely down on the earlier 12 months.

Geri, 48, is married to Christian Horner, principal of Crimson Bull’s Method 1 crew, and has two youngsters.

The Royals’ favorite choirmaster, John Rutter, has created an app to deliver choral music to the plenty.

Greatest recognized for his work with The Cambridge Singers, Rutter’s anthem, This Is The Day, was carried out at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s marriage ceremony.

He hopes to hit the proper word with ChoirGuides, an internet software for choir singers to be taught their music. How’s that for historical and fashionable!

Have you ever been in my wardrobe, mummy?

Whereas most daughters previous a sure age are likely to keep away from wanting like their moms, lodge heiress Nicky Hilton is proud to look an identical to hers.

The 37-year-old spouse of British banking scion James Rothschild wore a £3,000 Valentino floral cape costume in New York final week, simply three days earlier than her mom Kathy, 62, sported the similar design for dinner in Los Angeles.

Kathy, who’s married to Hilton Lodge founder Conrad Hilton’s grandson, Richard, does not say if she borrowed the outfit from Nicky, however reveals that she and her daughters — together with ‘celebration woman’ Paris — typically share garments.

‘They make themselves very at dwelling in my closet,’ she says, including, ‘I do not buy something, they usually do not, except all of us agree on it.’

Pregnant India shocks knifeman

Prince Charles’s goddaughter India Hicks has revealed the horrifying second she confronted a knife-wielding man whereas going into labour together with her first baby, Felix, precisely 24 years in the past.

It occurred as she and her accomplice, David Flint Wooden, had been en path to hospital in Miami.

They stopped at a petroleum station for David to buy cigarettes. ‘Unbeknown to me a homeless dude with a knife had wandered into the forecourt, says Hicks. ‘I acquired out so I may double over on the bonnet to ease a contraction. The shop attendant banged on the window to attempt to warn me to get again inside the automobile.

‘The knife-wielding dude took one take a look at this pregnant lady mendacity on the entrance of the automobile, clearly about to provide delivery, and turned and left as fast as he may.

‘We made it to the hospital simply in time. Felix arrived, altering our lives endlessly — and for the higher.

‘And David gave up smoking.’

Abbie’s first date after burns horror

Former Strictly skilled A.J. Pritchard had a spring in his step when he and his girlfriend, fellow dancer Abbie Quinnen, went for a date in the West Finish this week.

Not solely had been they celebrating the re-opening of the hit musical, All people’s Speaking About Jamie, however it was their first night time out since Abbie, 24, suffered third-degree burns in January after a blazing wine bottle exploded in her face as she tried to re-enact a stunt on YouTube. ‘I am so excited to be again at the theatre,’ Abbie stated.

The present stars Shane Richie, who grew to become pals with Pritchard, 26, on I am A Movie star final 12 months.

Boy George as soon as had a disagreement with former musician Professor Brian Cox over astrology. It was about star indicators,’ remembers Boy George.

‘He stated: “What a load of outdated garbage,” and I used to be like: “Brian. That’s like saying there is no such thing as a wizard behind the curtain. That may be very pessimistic.” He stated: “They’re an abomination to science.” That may be a typical Pisces.’