SEBI eyes on buying and selling of mutual funds new rule has been made to prevent wrong thing

The people of Asset Management Company will also come under the purview of this rule. SEBI has also decided that asset management companies will not invest in overnight schemes, nor will any such purchase or sale be made without the knowledge of the unit holders.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued a new rule regarding mutual funds. According to this circular, employees, trustees and board members associated with mutual funds will not be able to buy and sell units without fear. SEBI believes that these people have very important information. Therefore regulation on their trading was necessary. For such people, SEBI has created a special category named Access Persons, who will be bound to abide by the new rule.

The circular states that the access person will also include the CEO, managing director and president of the AMC. Along with this, all executive directors, chief investment officers, chief risk officers, chief operations officers, chief information security officers, fund managers, dealers, analysts and all employees associated with fund operations will also be bound to abide by this order.

According to the news of Mint and Business Today, non-executive directors, trustees of the company or any such trustees who have non-public information and may affect their interests are also kept in the list of access persons. That is, all these mutual funds will not be able to trade arbitrarily.

It is noteworthy that SEBI had also issued a rule for employees in 2016. As per that rule, people employed in mutual funds cannot buy and sell any security within 30 days from the date of individual transaction.