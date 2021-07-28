sebi fines of rs 3 lakhs on shilpa shetty and raj kundra in insider trading

On July 19, Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, was arrested by the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police in a pornography case. A Mumbai court today refused to grant bail to Kundra.

New Delhi. Even after the arrest of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra in the pornography case, their troubles are increasing instead of decreasing. Now the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has imposed a fine of 3 lakhs on Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra and their company Viaan Industries for violating insider trading rules.

bail application rejected

A Mumbai court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of ​​Raj Kundra in a case related to allegedly making pornographic films and airing them through certain apps. A day earlier on Tuesday, a magisterial court sent Kundra to 14-day judicial custody. He had filed a bail application but the court rejected it on Wednesday. The Bombay High Court on Tuesday also refused to grant him any immediate temporary relief.

Mumbai Police claims to have solid evidence

Kundra, husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and prime accused in the making and broadcast of pornography films, was arrested by the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police on July 19. They were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act. Mumbai Police claims that during investigation of the case it was found that Raj Kundra created Armsprime Media Pvt Ltd which purchased Hotshots app through Kenrin Pvt Ltd of London for uploading objectionable videos on social media.

Kundra earned over Rs 1.17 crore between August and December last year through Hotshots. The police also claimed to have found 51 objectionable videos during the raids on the office of the accused.

