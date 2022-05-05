SEC, Pac-12 leaders to push for NIL law in DC



Commissioners of the Southeastern Conference and PACK-12 are scheduled to meet with lawmakers in Washington on Thursday to lobby for federal legislation to regulate the names, images and similar compensation of athletes.

Greg Sanki of SEC and George Kliavkoff Sen of Pack-12. She plans to meet with Maria Cantwell (D-Wash), Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Ten.) And other lawmakers, one person who has been briefed on the matter. The commissioners’ trip to Capitol Hill told the Associated Press on Wednesday night.

The man spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because no conference had made the lobbying effort public. Sports Illustrated first announced the planned tour.

The commissioners of two of the five richest conferences want to have a negative impact on college sports and athletes if the status quo on NIL compensation remains unchanged. They also plan to present a framework for possible solutions.

The NCAA last year lifted restrictions on athletes approving and earning money for sponsorship agreements, but there are no detailed and uniform rules. Virtually uncontrollably left, NIL has quickly become involved with recruitment from well-heeled donors with millions of dollars suddenly available to athletes.

Coaches and administrators are concerned that booster-financing agencies are tempting employers and transferring all athletes to their schools with payments that are recruiting in the guise of NIL contracts.

If those who play high-profile sports in football and men’s basketball are considered university employees and need to be paid, the commissioners plan to detail the potential harm to most college athletes. The NCAA and its member schools have long opposed the idea of ​​paying athletes.

Pack-12, Big Ten and Big 12 were among the major college football conferences held this spring at the same resort in Arizona.

In an interview with the AP on Wednesday, Kliavkoff said the commissioners of the Power Five conference were obliged to take a leadership role in shaping the future of college sports at a turbulent time.

“I believe that we all agree with the idea that NIL is a good thing and that student athletes should be able to make money using their names, images and metaphors,” Kliavkoff said. “I think we all agree that there should be certain restrictions to prevent schools from paying for kids to buy or play. And I think there are alignments (among the commissioners) that we believe in the collegiate model and we think our Employees who are student-athletes are an existential threat to the collegiate model found by anyone. “