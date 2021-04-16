SEC recommends Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin phase 2, 3 clinical trials on 2- to 18-year-olds-India News , GadgetClock



The trial will happen in 525 topics at varied websites, together with AIIMS, Delhi, AIIMS Patna and Meditrina Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur.

Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19(*3*) vaccine Covaxin was on Tuesday advisable by an professional panel for phase II/III clinical trial on these aged between two to 18 years, official sources mentioned. The trial will happen in 525 topics at varied websites, together with AIIMS, Delhi, AIIMS, Patna and Meditrina Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur. The Topic Knowledgeable Committee (SEC) on COVID-19(*3*) of the Central Medicine Normal Management Group (CDSCO) on Tuesday deliberated upon Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech’s software looking for permission to conduct phase II/III clinical trials to consider the protection, reactogenicity and immunogenicity of Covaxin jabs in kids aged 2 to 18 years.

“After detailed deliberation, the committee advisable for conduct of proposed phase II/III clinical trial of complete virion inactivated coronavirus(*3*) vaccine within the 2 to 18 years age group topic to the situation that the agency ought to submit the interim security information of phase II clinical trial together with DSMB suggestions to the CDSCO earlier than continuing to phase III a part of the examine,” a supply mentioned.

Earlier the proposal was deliberated within the SEC assembly dated February 24 and the agency was requested to submit a revised clinical trial protocol.

Covaxin, indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Analysis ICMR), is being utilized in adults in India’s ongoing COVID-19(*3*) vaccination drive.