SECL Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 450 Apprentice Posts at secl-cil.in

SECL Recruitment 2021: South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited, has issued a notification for the recruitment to the post of Graduate and Technical Apprentice on its official website secl-cil.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for SECL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 through official website on or before 05 October 2021.

According to the official notification, the total number of vacancies is 450. 140 posts of Graduate Apprentice Mining are vacant. Out of 140 vacancies, 71 posts are reserved for General candidates, 19 posts for SC category candidates, 32 posts for ST category candidates and 18 posts for OBC category candidates. 310 posts of Technical Apprentice Mining / Mine Surveying are vacant out of which 156 posts are reserved for General category candidates, 71 posts for SC category candidates, 43 posts for ST category candidates and 40 posts are reserved for OBC category candidates. .

Candidate should possess 04 years Degree in Mining Engineering for Graduate Apprentice and 03 years Diploma in Mining Engineering, Mine Surveying for Technician Apprenticeship or equivalent qualification granted by Government recognized Institute. For complete details of educational qualification, candidates see official notification.

The minimum age of the candidates to apply for the posts of Apprentice should be 18 years. The age of the candidates will be calculated from October 5, 2021. 9000 rupees per month will be given to the selected candidates for the post of Graduate Apprentice. At the same time, the selected candidates for the post of Technical Apprentice will be given a stipend of Rs 8000 per month. To apply for the post of Apprentice, candidates have to register by visiting the official website mhrdnats.gov.in. The last date to apply is October 5, 2021.

