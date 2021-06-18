SECL Recruitment 2021 For 428 Operator Posts – SECL Recruitment 2021: Recruitment for the posts of various operators, apply soon
SECL Recruitment 2021: South Jap Coalfields Restricted (SECL), a subsidiary of Coal India Restricted has launched the notification for the recruitment of various operator posts.
SECL Recruitment 2021: South Jap Coalfields Restricted has invited functions for the recruitment of Dumper Operator (T) Grade-D, Dozer Operator (T) Grade-D, Pay Loader Operator (T) Posts. The candidates who’re involved in these posts can apply by visiting the official web site of South Jap Coalfields Restricted at secl-cil.in until 07 July 2021.
Learn Extra:-Military NCC Entry Software: Nice alternative to affix Military beneath NCC Particular Entry, apply soon
Vital Dates
Final date for submission of software – 07 July 2021
Final date for submission of duplicate software – 14 July 2021
Final date for submission of onerous copy – 22 July 2021
SECL Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars
Whole Posts – 428
Dumper Operator – 296
Dozer Operator – 60
Pay Loader Operator – 26
Shovel Operator – 23
Floor Minor/Steady Minor Operator (TR) – 23
find out how to apply
Eligible candidates can apply for Workplace of South Jap Coalfields Restricted (SECL) Notification 2021 via the prescribed format on or earlier than 7 July 2021. Other than this, by visiting the official web site http://www.secl-cil.in, click on on the profession possibility. Right here you’ll get the notification associated to the publish.
#SECL #Recruitment #Operator #Posts #SECL #Recruitment #Recruitment #posts #operators #apply