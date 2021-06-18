SECL Recruitment 2021 For 428 Operator Posts – SECL Recruitment 2021: Recruitment for the posts of various operators, apply soon

SECL Recruitment 2021: South Jap Coalfields Restricted (SECL), a subsidiary of Coal India Restricted has launched the notification for the recruitment of various operator posts.

SECL Recruitment 2021: South Jap Coalfields Restricted has invited functions for the recruitment of Dumper Operator (T) Grade-D, Dozer Operator (T) Grade-D, Pay Loader Operator (T) Posts. The candidates who’re involved in these posts can apply by visiting the official web site of South Jap Coalfields Restricted at secl-cil.in until 07 July 2021.

Vital Dates

Final date for submission of software – 07 July 2021

Final date for submission of duplicate software – 14 July 2021

Final date for submission of onerous copy – 22 July 2021

SECL Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars

Whole Posts – 428

Dumper Operator – 296

Dozer Operator – 60

Pay Loader Operator – 26

Shovel Operator – 23

Floor Minor/Steady Minor Operator (TR) – 23

find out how to apply

Eligible candidates can apply for Workplace of South Jap Coalfields Restricted (SECL) Notification 2021 via the prescribed format on or earlier than 7 July 2021. Other than this, by visiting the official web site http://www.secl-cil.in, click on on the profession possibility. Right here you’ll get the notification associated to the publish.