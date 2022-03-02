World

Second Annual Albany Film Festival returns

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York’s Writers Institute will be featuring a number of ‘bookish’ events at its 2nd Annual Albany Film Festival on Saturday, April 2. The event which is free and open to the public will be held at the UAlbany uptown campus on Washington Avenue.

The festival is a story-focused conversation about filmmakers as storytellers, to include film history, screenwriting, book-to-films, and criticism. Organizers said this event differs as it is focused on the emphasis of writing versus visual storytelling, The public is invited to foster conversations with influential filmmakers, directors, novelists, screenwriters, and more.

“Highlights include a conversation between bestselling novelist Wally Lamb and acclaimed director Derek Cianfrance about his adaptation of Lamb’s novel, I Know This Much Is True,” said Institute Director Paul Grondahl said, “Acclaimed filmmakers Stanley Nelson and Marcia Smith will discuss their Oscar-nominated documentary, Attica, Award-winning actor Karen Allen (‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’) will discuss her directorial debut, a short film based on Carson McCuller’s story, A Tree. A Rock.

Officials said events and guest are subject to change. For further information on scheduled events, free parking locations and more, visit www.albanyfilmfestival.org.

