Second batch of S-400 surface-to-air missile system will be delayed, Russia and Ukraine are at war

The arrival of the second batch of the S-400 surface-to-air missile system to India may be delayed. Explain that due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, a slight delay in the delivery of the second squadron is possible. The second squadron of missile systems is a training squadron. A total of five consignments of this missile defense system are to come to India by 2023.

The training squadron consists of simulators and other training equipment. The Times of India quoted a Defense Ministry source as saying that “deliveries of the second ‘operational’ squadron were to begin in June but may now be delayed by at least a month due to the Russo-Ukraine war.” The Indian Air Force had received the first delivery of S-400 squadrons in thousands of containers in December via air and sea routes.

In all, a contract worth Rs 40,000 crore was signed with Russia in 2018. Under which the Indian Air Force will get five S-400 squadrons at an interval of six months. India got its first consignment in the year 2021. Which was posted in the Punjab sector. It can deter any coming attack from Pakistan and China from this region.

Its highly automated systems can detect, track and destroy enemy jets, spy planes, missiles and drones at a distance of 380 km. Each S-400 squadron has 128 missiles with two missile batteries. They have a range of 120, 200, 250 and 380 km.

The S-400 is said to be the world’s most advanced air defense system. It has a range of 400 km and a tracking range of 600 km. It can also stack missile systems ballistic missiles and hypersonic missiles. Which is its greatest strength. It can track more than 100 flying targets simultaneously.