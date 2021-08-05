Second Best in the World, but Still Saying Sorry

TOKYO – Kenichiro Fumita was crying so hard he could barely pronounce the words.

“I wanted to give my gratitude to the people involved and to the volunteers who are running the Olympics during this difficult time,” said Mr Fumita, a Greco-Roman wrestler, between sobs after finishing his last fight at the Games this week.

“I ended up with this shameful result,” he said, shaking his head abjectly. “I am really sorry.”

Mr. Fumita, 25, had just won a silver medal.

In what became a familiar – and at times heart-wrenching – sight during the Tokyo Olympics, many Japanese athletes cried in post-competition interviews, apologizing for anything below gold. Even some who had won a medal, like Mr Fumita, lamented that they had let down their team, their supporters, even their country.