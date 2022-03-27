Second ‘black box’ found in China Eastern plane crash; all on board confirmed dead



A second “black box” has been recovered from the wreckage of an eastern Chinese Boeing 737-800, killing 132 people last week, state media reported Sunday.

According to state broadcaster CCTV, firefighters taking part in the search found the recorder, an orange cylinder, about 1.5 meters (5 feet) underground on a hillside. Experts have confirmed that this is the second black box. The wreckage of the accident spread widely and created a 20-meter- (65-foot-) hole in the side of the hill.

Investigators were searching for the flight data recorder after finding the cockpit voice recorder four days ago. Two recorders should help investigators determine what caused the plane to fall from 29,000 feet (8,800 meters) and down a jungle hill in southern China.

Due to the remote location and the rain and muddy conditions, the search for black boxes and debris from the aircraft has become complicated. A video posted by CGTN, the international organ of CCTV, shows an official holding “Record” and “Don’t Open” on the site, which contains an orange can-like object. It appears slightly dented but intact.

Severely damaged black boxes have been recovered from a wrecked China Eastern plane

Flight MU5735 crashed Monday in the southeastern Chinese city of Kunming en route to Guangzhou, a major city and export manufacturing hub near Hong Kong. An air traffic controller tried several times to contact the pilots after seeing the plane drop in altitude, but received no response, officials said.

The cockpit voice recorder, also an orange cylinder, was found two days later on Wednesday. It has been sent to Beijing for testing and analysis.

Hundreds of searchers have been combing the site outside the city of Uzho for days with shovels and other hand tools. Construction excavators have been brought in to remove soil and clear the way to the site and pumps are being used to drain the water collected from the rain.

Officials announced late Saturday night that none of the 123 passengers and nine crew members survived. DNA analysis has confirmed the identities of 120 people on board, they said. Investigators found the victims’ IDs and bank cards.

China Eastern, one of China’s four major airlines, and its affiliates have grounded all their Boeing 737-800s, for a total of 223 aircraft. The carrier said the grounding was a warning, not a sign of any problems with the planes.

Boeing Co. said in a statement that a Boeing technical team is assisting the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board and the Chinese Civil Aviation Administration, which will lead the investigation into the crash.