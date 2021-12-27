Second consecutive win for Jaipur Pink Panthers, beat UP Yoddha 32-29; Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba match tied

Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Updates: There were two matches in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021 today i.e. on 27th December. The first match was played between Tamil Thalaivas and U Mumba. This match was a tie. In the second match, Jaipur Pink Panthers defeated UP Yoddha 32-29. This is his second consecutive win. Earlier on December 25, they defeated Haryana Steelers 40-38.

In this match, Arjun Deshwal scored the highest 11 points for Jaipur Pink Panthers. Captain Deepak Niwas Hooda also showed a great game. He scored 9 points. Points were scored for Jaipur Pink Panthers in every do and die raid in this match.

Pradeep Narwal could not perform as expected for UP Yoddha. He got out many times. He could only score 3 points. Surinder Gill showed a great game from UP Yoddha. He made the Super-10. Apart from him, none of the players could perform well.

At the same time, in the first match, Tamil Thalaivas had made a 10 point lead at one time. However, then U Mumba made a comeback. With just seconds left for the match to end, Ajit came for the raid from U Mumba. At that time U Mumba’s team was ahead 30-29.

Mumbai’s Ajit thought that he should give his team a point and a lead. This is where he made a mistake and was caught by the defenders of Tamil Thalaivas. With this the match ended in a draw of 30-30.

Tamil Thalaivas and U Mumba have played 3-3 matches so far. Of these, U Mumba has won one match, while it has lost one. He has 9 points. He is at number five in the points table. At the same time, Tamil Thalaivas have had to face defeat in their two matches. One match ended in a tie. He has 6 points now. He is at number nine.

UP Yoddha and Jaipur Pink Panthers have played 3-3 matches so far. With this win, Jaipur Pink Panthers moved up to the third position in the points table. He has got 11 points. UP Yoddha is at number 7 in the points table. They have 7 points in 3 matches with 2 losses.