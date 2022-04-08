Second COVID booster shot: What to know



On Tuesday, U.S. regulators approved a second COVID-19 vaccine booster for adults 50 years of age or older.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) first announced that it approved additional doses of Modern and Pfizer-Bioentech vaccines for emergency use in that age group and for some young people with severely weakened immune systems.

Later in the day, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended additional shots as an alternative, urging qualified individuals to come out quickly.

Biden to get second Covid-19 booster shot on camera

“Boosters are safe, and people over the age of 50 may receive an additional booster 4 months after their previous dose to further enhance their safety. This is especially important for those at risk of serious illness from COVID-19 because they are more likely to benefit by taking an extra booster dose at this time, “CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement. Will continue to evaluate the need for additional booster doses. “

Dr Peter Marks, head of the FDA vaccine, said there was evidence that vaccine protection could be reduced over time, especially in high-risk groups, and that another booster would help increase the safety of high-risk individuals.

According to CDC data, 97.4 million Americans received a booster dose of a coronavirus vaccine and 217.5 million were fully vaccinated.

The Biden administration is urging people to be “up to date” with their vaccines – especially in the winter of the Omicron variant – and two shots and a booster still provide strong protection against serious illness and death.

As cases have dropped significantly since January, state and local leaders have moved to reverse or simplify epidemic restrictions in hopes of returning to “normal.”

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center recorded 23,643 new cases and 961 new deaths in the past day – even at the lowest level vaccinated since 2020.

The navy has been barred from working against those who withdraw religious vaccines

However, with the spread of more contagious BA.2 omicron sub-variants and the White House reporting a lack of funding for fourth vaccine shots, the future of the epidemic in the United States remains uncertain.

Scientists predict that new variants will spread, although experts have questioned the need for additional boosters.

Dr Anthony Fawcett told the BBC last weekend that Americans should be prepared for new COVID-19 restrictions, warning that health officials were witnessing a similar situation in the United States as in Europe.

He said earlier this month that he did not expect another wave.

Also, the two vaccine doses were about 80% effective against the need for a ventilator or death during omicon growth. The CDC recently said that a booster pushed that protection to 94%.

The efficacy of the vaccine was lowest among immunocompromised individuals.

Although the FDA has cited Israeli data for its activities, it is not yet clear how long any additional benefits from other boosters will last, Marx said.

Significantly, President Biden is set to receive his second booster shot on camera on Wednesday.

On April 6, an FDA panel will meet in the United States to discuss the vaccine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.