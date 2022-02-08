Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff whisked out of event by Secret Service for ‘security issue’



Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff was whisked out of an event Tuesday by Secret Service at Dunbar High School in Washington, DC, because of “a security issue,” according to a pool report.

The school was evacuated and the incident is reportedly being handled by Secret Service.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, “I don’t have any updates on this,” when asked about the incident at the White House press briefing.

A school spokesman said the issue was a bomb threat.

