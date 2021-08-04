second hand dslr buy in half rate canon nikon – DSLR Camera : From Canon to Nikon, these are old cameras, prices are much less than brand new

Second Hand DSLR Camera: Instagram, WhatsApp or Facebook Everyone wants to upload their best photos on these social media platforms so that they get many likes and shares. Not only this, Instagram wants to show the reels in great quality. The quality of photos and videos clicked from the phone is very limited. In such a situation, many people want that they also use DSLR cameras like professionals and make good quality photos and videos. Today we are going to tell about some such DSLR cameras, about some second hand cameras.

Canon EOS 3000D DSLR camera

Canon EOS 3000D DSLR Camera can be bought from Flipkart through 2 good platforms. The price of this camera is Rs 27999. A lens of 18-55 mm has been given with this camera. This camera has an 18-megapixel camera, which is a CMOS sensor. It comes with WiFi support.

Nikon DSLR Camera

Nikon dslr d40 can be bought from second hand market app olx. Its price is 10500 rupees. Four photos of this have been posted by Seller. The company launched Nikon dslr D40 long back and now its production company has stopped. Also it is not available on Flipkart and Amazon. So we can’t tell the price of Brand New. Before buying any item you can get on OLX, visit the seller and get the device checked thoroughly, do not make any payment before that.



Canon EOS M200

If you are planning to buy a mirrorless DSLR camera then you can buy Canon EOS M200 from Amazon. This is a Renewed Camera, which is a refurbished camera. The price of this camera is 33 thousand rupees on Amazon, while the brand new price is 49,995 rupees. Up to Rs 16,995 can be saved on this. It has a 24.1 megapixel camera. Also 16 GB of memory is available. 6 months warranty and no cost EMI option has been given by the seller on it.



Tip: Before buying any second hand goods, read the information given about it thoroughly. Ignoring any information can cause huge problems at times. Before buying goods from OLX, meet the seller and check the product thoroughly and also check its port etc. because there are often complaints of fraud.





