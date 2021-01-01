Second hand dslr camera Canon Panasonic Lumix warranty emi – These are second hand DSLR cameras from Canon and Panasonic, they have warranty and EMI options

Second hand dslr camera: Most people aspire to click good photos with a DSLR camera, but due to the high cost of DSLR cameras, many people kill their desire. But today we are going to tell you about some second hand DSLR cameras, which can be bought from websites like Amazon, Flipkart and OLX.

Canon EOS 1500D

Canon EOS 1500D can be bought from Amazon in refurbished condition, which is being sold in renewed condition. It has a lens of 18-55 mm. The camera comes with 24.1 megapixels and has a CMOS sensor. In this, DIGIC 4+ image processor has been given. According to the information given on Amazon, a warranty of 6 months has been given in it. This camera has been given on Amazon for Rs 26,990, while the old one is priced at Rs 31,499. The option of Emi is also given on this camera.

Canon EOS 3000D

Coming with an 18 megapixel camera, this camera is a renewed DSLR camera. The name of this camera is Canon EOS 3000D. This is a refurbished camera and can be bought from Amazon for Rs 23990, while the old price is Rs 29999. This camera has a lens of 18-55 mm. According to the information given on Amazon, it gets a warranty of 6 months and the option of Easy EMI has also been given on it.

Panasonic Lumix G85

The Panasonic Lumix G85 can be purchased from the second hand market app OLX. The price of this camera has been shown at Rs 45,000, while the price of the brand new Lumix G85 is Rs 64,998. A 16-megapixel camera is available in this camera found on olx. Apart from this, it can record videos in 4K Ultra HD quality. Also it has a touch screen. 12-42 lens has been given with this camera. However, there is no warranty and EMI option on it.

Tip: Before buying any second hand, renewed or refurbished DSLR camera, read the information given about it thoroughly. Also, read the warranty on it carefully. These are old devices and may have some scratches on them.





