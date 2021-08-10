Second Hand Ford Figo in 1.6 Lakh with Loan and Easy EMI Plans – This company will give Ford Figo in just 1.6 Lakh, if you don’t like it, return it

The hatchback segment is known for cheap and fuel efficient cars in the country. But there are some cars in this segment that offer strong style with mileage and features at a low price. One of which is the Ford Figo. This car is the best selling car of its company’s hatchback segment. The starting price of which is Rs 5.82 lakh, which goes up to Rs 8.37 lakh in the top model.

If you do not have the budget to buy this car, then read this news without worry. In which you will get the offer from which you will be able to take this car home for less than half the price.

But before knowing what that offer is, you should know every small detail related to the mileage, features and specification of this car. Ford Figo is a stylish hatchback car that the company has launched in four variants. Two engine variants have been given with this car.

In this, the first engine is 1199 and the second engine is of 1499 cc. Talking about its petrol engine, it has a 1.2 liter engine. This engine can generate 96 PS of power and 120 Nm of torque. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the features of the car, all the features like 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rear view mirror, automatic headlamp, automatic AC, have been given. Regarding the mileage of the car, it is claimed that it gives a mileage of 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl. (read this also– Top 3 premium hatchbacks in the budget of 6 lakhs, which gives a mileage of 28 kmpl)

Now know what and how much is being offered on this car. Actually, CARS24, a website selling second hand cars, has listed this Ford Figo on its site, which has been priced at Rs 1,63,199.

According to the information available on the site, the model of this car is of September 2011. Its ownership is first. This car has run 85,096 km so far. Its registration is in Delhi’s DL4C RTO office.

On buying this car, the company is also offering loan facility with seven days money back guarantee in which you can buy this car with zero down payment and easy EMI.





