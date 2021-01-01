second hand four smartphone on OLX iphone 12 pro max to mi 11 lite Xiaomi iPhone 11 Pro Samsung M31

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is a popular smartphone and has a triple camera setup on the back panel. But the price of this phone is more than Rs 1 lakh and it is very difficult for many people to buy. But today we are going to tell you from where 4 smartphones like iPhone to Xiaomi mi 11 lite can be bought at a low price.

The iPhone 12 Pro max, iPhone 11 Pro, Mi 11 lite and Samsung M31 smartphones are listed on the second hand market app OLX. Also, the price of all these is different. The seller has given basic information about these phones like variants, storage and RAM etc. Let us know about the price and specification of these phones.

iPhone 12 Pro max (128 GB)

iPhone 12 Pro max (128 GB) is listed on the second hand market app OLX. The phone is listed on OLX for Rs 86,500, while the brand new one is priced at Rs 1,24,700 on Amazon. This phone has a triple camera setup on the back panel, while a single camera has been given in the notch on the front. Also, this phone comes with a 6.7-inch display, which has been given a super retina XDR display. A14 Bionic chip has been used in this.

iPhone 11 Pro (256 GB)

There is another smartphone that looks like iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is named iPhone 11 Pro. This phone is also listed on OLX for Rs 43,000. While the brand new phone can be purchased from Flipkart for Rs 99,900. This phone has a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR display. In this, a camera setup of 12 + 12 + 12 megapixels has been given on the back panel. Also, this phone comes with A13 Bionic chipset.

Mi 11 lite 6GB 128 GB

Mi 11 lite smartphone is a latest smartphone and has been launched this year only. The seller is selling it for Rs 21000, while the brand new price on the official site is Rs 22 thousand. It has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It has a triple camera setup on the back panel, in which the primary camera is 64 megapixels. The secondary camera is 8 megapixels and the third camera is 5 megapixels. Also, it has a battery of 4250 mAh. This phone works on Snapdragon 732G.

Samsung M31 price in india

Samsung M31 is listed on OLX for Rs 9,000, while in brand new condition this phone is listed for Rs 18,900. This phone has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display. Also, it has a setup of four cameras on the back panel, in which the primary camera is 64 megapixels. Apart from this, a 32-megapixel selfie camera has been given.

Tip: Before buying any smartphone from OLX, read the information given about it thoroughly. After that meet the seller and get that phone checked thoroughly. You can also take a phone expert with you. Also, check the port of the smartphone carefully. If needed, you can even show the phone to a service center.





