Second Hand Hero HF Deluxe in Rs 22 thousand with Money Back Guarantee and 12 Months Warranty – Buy Hero HF Deluxe in just 22 thousand, 88 kmpl mileage with 1 year warranty

India’s two-wheeler sector has a wide range of affordable and fuel efficient bikes that are dominated by companies like Hero, Bajaj, TVS and Honda.

Hero HF Deluxe is a powerful bike in this mileage segment. Which is known for low price and high mileage.

If you want to buy this bike then you will have to spend Rs 59,800. But if your budget is not that much, then here you can know the complete details of the offer to buy this bike very cheaply. But before knowing the details of the offer, know the complete details of the price, features, mileage and specification of this bike.

In Hero HF Deluxe, the company has given a single cylinder engine of 97.2 cc. This engine can generate the power of 7.91 bhp and torque of 8.05 Nm. With this engine, the company has given a 4-speed gearbox.

Regarding the mileage of this bike, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 88.5 km on one liter of petrol. The starting price of this bike is Rs 59,800 but when it is on road, the same price goes up to Rs 66,204.

Now know the complete details of the offers available on this bike. CARS24, an online website that sells second hand vehicles, has listed it on its site. Whose price has been kept only 22 thousand rupees. (read this also– These top 3 bikes run after smelling petrol, give mileage up to 100 kmpl)

According to the information given on the site, the model of this bike is 2010. Its ownership is first. So far this bike has run 54,639 km. Its registration is from DL-9C RTO office in Delhi. Original RC will be given with the bike.

On purchasing this bike, the company is giving one year comprehensive warranty on it. Along with this, the company is also giving 7 days money back guarantee on this bike.

According to this money back guarantee, within seven days of buying this bike, there is any defect in it or you do not like it. Then you can return this bike to the company. After which the company will return your entire money to you without any question.





