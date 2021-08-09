Second Hand Hero Maestro in 26 thousand with 7 Days Money Back Guarantee and 1 Year Warranty – Buy Hero Maestro in 26 thousand, company will give 12 months warranty, read what’s on offer

In India’s two-wheeler sector, the scooters that have seen a rapid rise in demand in recent years include companies like Hero, Bajaj, TVS and Honda. The scooter we are talking about here today is Hero MotoCorp’s Maestro.

This is a powerful style scooter, which you will have to spend Rs 72,250 on buying. But if you do not have that much money then you can fulfill your desire to buy this scooter through the offers mentioned here.

But before knowing about that offer, you should know every small detail of the mileage, features and specification of this Maestro. Hero Maestro Edge is the best selling scooter of its company, which has been launched in four variants.

In this scooter, the company has given a 124.6 cc engine with a single cylinder. This engine can generate the power of 9.10 bhp and torque of 10.20 Nm. The transmission of the scooter is automatic.

The curb weight of this scooter is 110 kg. In which its length is 1843 mm, width is 718 mm and height is 1188 mm. Regarding the mileage of Maestro, the company claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 51 kilometers per liter.

Now know the complete details of the offer to buy this Maestro at a very low price. This offer has come from CARS24, a website selling second hand vehicles, where a maestro has been listed on the site, whose price has been kept at only 26 thousand rupees.

According to the information given on the site, the model year of this scooter is 2014. Its ownership is first. It has covered 67,814 kms till now. Its registration is registered in DL-04 RTO office in Delhi. The company is giving one year comprehensive warranty on the purchase of this Maestro. With which the company is also giving a seven-day money back guarantee.

According to this money back guarantee, if any defect occurs in it or you do not like it within seven days of buying this Maestro. Then you can return this scooter to the company. After which the company will refund you all your money without answering any questions.






