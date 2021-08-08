Second hand Honda Activa in 22 thousand with 1 year warranty and 7 days money back guarantee plan – This company will give Honda Activa in 22 thousand, will get 60 kmpl mileage with money back guarantee

When it comes to the best selling scooters in the country, the names of major companies like Honda, TVS and Hero come in front of us. In which Honda’s Activa remains the best selling scooter in the country.

If you are planning to buy Honda Activa, then you will have to spend Rs 69,080 for that. But even if you do not have that much budget, you will be able to buy this scooter very easily and at a low cost through the offers mentioned here.

Before knowing what is that offer and its full details, you should know every small and big information related to the mileage, features, and specification of this Honda Activa. In Honda Activa, the company has given the engine of 109.51 cc. This engine can generate power of 7.9 PS and torque of 8.79 Nm.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 60 kilometers per liter. The starting price of the scooter is Rs 69,080 but in the top model this price goes up to Rs 72,325.

Now know the complete details of the offers available on this scooter. For those who do not have the budget to buy a new scooter, the best option is a certified second hand scooter.

In which today’s offer has been given by the second hand vehicle selling website CARS24, which has listed a Honda Activa on its website, whose price has been kept at just 22 thousand rupees.

According to the information on the site, the model of this scooter is 2012. Its ownership is first. It has covered 40,208 kms till now. The registration of this scooter is in HR-26 RTO office of Haryana. Original RC will also be given with this Activa. The company is giving a comprehensive warranty of one year on the purchase of this scooter.

Along with this, the company is also giving a seven-day money back guarantee. According to this money back guarantee, within seven days of buying this scooter, if any defect comes out in it or you do not like it. So you can return this scooter to the company. After which the company will refund you all your money.





