Second Hand Hyundai i20 in 1.9 Lakh with Loan EMI and Money Back Guarantee Plan- Buy Hyundai i20 in just 1.9 Lakh from here, the company will give loan with money back guarantee

The hatchback segment in India’s car market is known for its cheap and mileage cars. But there are some select cars in this segment that come with premium features and sporty looks.

One of these premium hatchback cars is the Hyundai i20. Which is very much liked due to its premium features and sporty look.

If you buy this car, then you will have to spend Rs 6.91 lakh for this. But if you do not have that much budget, then here you can know the details of the offer through which you can buy this car at a very low price.

But before knowing the offer, you should know the complete details related to the features, mileage and specification of this car. So that you do not have much trouble while buying a car. Hyundai i20 is the company’s best selling hatchback, which the company has launched in four variants.

With this, two engine options have also been given. In which the first engine is 998 cc and the second engine is of 1493 cc. Talking about the first engine of 998 cc, it is a 1.0 liter turbo petrol engine. It can generate 120 PS of power and 172 Nm of torque.

This engine is also mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed IMT gearbox. Talking about the mileage of the car, according to the company, this car gives a mileage of 20.28 kmpl on petrol engine and 25.2 kmpl on diesel engine. (read this also– Top 3 premium hatchbacks in the budget of 6 lakhs, which gives a mileage of 28 kmpl)

After knowing the details of the car, now know the complete details of the offers available on this car. For those who cannot buy a new car, the best option is a certified second hand car. Whose offer has come today from CARS24 website which has listed an i20 on its site. Whose price has been kept only Rs 11,91,399.

According to the details on the website, this car is of August 2010 model. It has covered 95,760 kms till now. Along with petrol, the CNG kit is also installed in the car. The registration of the car is at DL10 RTO office in Delhi.

On buying this car, the company is also giving you the facility of loan with seven days money back guarantee. In which you can take this car home with zero down payment. The tenure of this loan will be 60 months in which you will have to pay an EMI of Rs 4,258 every month.





