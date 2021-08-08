Second Hand Laptop under 30000 on amazon student – Second hand laptop: There are many brands of laptops on Amazon, their price is less than Rs 30,000

Second Hand Laptop: Many computer tasks can now be done on a smartphone, yet some work can be done on a computer or laptop in a perfect way. But brand new laptops that come with Intel Core i5 processor and many good configurations cost a lot. Today we are going to tell you about the Renewed Laptops found on Amazon.

Renewed Laptop is a type of second hand category, which is sold after testing on Amazon. It can also be a type of refurbished laptop. These laptops can be purchased from ecommerce brand Amazon. Also, 6 months warranty is being given by the seller on this.

Second hand laptop: Dell Latitude Laptop 3340

This laptop of Dell is also being sold in Renewed Condition. This laptop has a 14.1 inch screen. This laptop works on Intel Core i3 4005U processor. It will have 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD storage. It comes with Windows 10 Pro. According to the information given on Amazon, its price is Rs 29,990 while the price of Brand New is Rs 75,999. There is also an option of easy installments on this. 6 months warranty is being given by the seller on this.

Second hand laptop: Fujitsu Intel Core i5

The laptop of this Japanese brand is listed in the Amazon Renewed category. This laptop works on Intel Core i5 processor. Also, this laptop has a 15.6-inch screen, which has a resolution of 1366 X 768 pixels. Also, this laptop has 4 GB RAM, 320 GB HDD internal storage. Its price has been shown on Amazon at Rs 21990, while the price of Brand New is not mentioned. According to the information given on Amazon, this laptop gets 6 months warranty by the seller, while there may be some scratches on it.

Second hand laptop:HP 15s-du1052tu

HP 15s-du1052tu can be purchased from Amazon in Renewed Condition. Intel Pentium processor has been given in this laptop. Also, it has a 15.6-inch display, which has a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. This laptop comes with 4 GB RAM and 1 TB storage. It works on Windows 10. Its price on Amazon is Rs 26,300, while the price of Brand New has been shown on it at Rs 27990. 6 months warranty is going on this by the seller.

Tip: Before buying any second hand or refurbished laptop, read and carefully read the information given about it. Understand all the things very well as the warranty is not the company’s but the seller’s, which will be the seller’s responsibility to get it repaired, it is not the company’s responsibility. Go ahead with the deal only after you are completely sure.





