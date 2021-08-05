Second Hand Maruti Alto K10 In 1.6 Lakh With Zero Down Payment Loan And Money Back Guarantee Plan

One of the most dominating cars in the mileage segment in the car sector of India is the Maruti Alto K10 car. This is a car in the hatchback segment, which has made a deep hold in the middle class of India due to its mileage and price.

If you want to buy this car, then you will have to spend Rs 3.77 lakh for that. But if you do not have that much budget then read this full news without worry. In which you will get the scheme in which you will be able to buy this car at less than half price with very attractive offers.

But before that, you should know every small and big information related to the mileage, features and specification of this car so that you do not have to worry. Seeing the success of Alto K10, the company launched it in 14 variants.

The company has given a 998 cc engine in this car. This engine can generate power of 67.05 bhp and torque of 90 Nm. Regarding the mileage of the car, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 23.95 km on one liter of petrol. But this mileage increases to 32.36 km/kg on CNG.

Now know the complete details of the offers available on this powerful mileage car. CARS24, an online second hand car selling website, has listed a Maruti Alto K10 on its site. Whose price has been kept at Rs 1,66,799. (read this also– Top 3 premium hatchbacks in the budget of 6 lakhs, which gives a mileage of 28 kmpl)

According to the information given on the site, the model of the car is of December 2011. Car ownership is first. This car has run 70,345 km so far. The car is on petrol and its transmission is manual. The registration of this Alto is in DL-1C RTO office in Delhi.

On buying this car, the company has given a seven-day money back guarantee, in which if you do not like this car or if any defect is found in it, then you can return it to the company. After which the company will refund your entire payment to you.

Along with this, the company is also providing loan facility on this car. In which you can take this car home without paying any down payment i.e. zero down payment. The tenure of this loan will be 60 months in which you will have to pay an EMI of Rs 3,710 every month.





