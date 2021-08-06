Second Hand Maruti WagonR In 1 Lakh With Zero Down Payment And Loan Plan

Hatchback is such a segment in the car sector of the country in which you get a car with more mileage at a lower price. But there are some cars in it that offer premium features along with mileage.

One of which is the Maruti WagonR which is the only car in the hatchback segment to have a boot space of 341 liters. If you buy this car, then you will have to spend Rs 4.80 lakh for this.

But if you do not have that much money, then through the offers mentioned here, you can buy this car at a very low price. But before knowing about the offer, you should know the complete details of this car’s mileage, features, specification.

Maruti WagonR is the best selling hatchback car of its company, which at present remains the best selling car in India. The company has launched this car in three variants.

In this car, the company has given the option of two engines, in which the first engine is 998 cc and the second is 1197 cc. Talking about its 1.0 liter petrol engine, this engine can generate 68 PS of power and 90 Nm of torque. A 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT gearbox are available with this engine.

Regarding the mileage of the car, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 21.79 kmpl on WagonR petrol and 32.59 kmpl on CNG.

Now know the details of the offers available on this car. Second hand car selling website CARS24 has listed a Maruti WagonR on its site for which the price has been kept at just Rs 1,06,699. (read this also– Top 3 premium hatchbacks in the budget of 6 lakhs, which gives a mileage of 28 kmpl)

According to the information on the site, the model of this car is February 2008. The ownership of this car is first. This car has run 38,054 km so far. The registration of this car is in DL2C RTO office in Delhi.

On purchasing this car, the company is giving a seven-day money back guarantee, in which you can return the car to the company within seven days if you do not like it. Apart from this, if you want to take this car on loan, then the company is also providing its facility.

In which you will get this car on zero down payment. After that EMI of Rs 2,373 will have to be paid every month. The tenure of this loan will be 60 months.





