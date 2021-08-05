Second hand mobiles under 10000 samsung realme – These 4 second hand smartphones come in less than Rs 10,000, they have 6 months warranty and in display fingerprint scanner

By the way, there are many good smartphones in the Indian mobile market that come in less than 10 thousand rupees. But often we like expensive phones, which cost more. That’s why today we are going to tell you about some second hand smartphones, which can be bought from a website called Cashify.

Samsung Galaxy M40 price

Samsung Galaxy M40 smartphone can be bought in refurbished condition. On this cashify, this phone is listed for Rs 10499 and its price is Rs 10499. 6 months warranty is being given by the company on this Samsung phone. Also, this phone has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Its price on Flipkart is Rs 15,490. It has a 6.3-inch display and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy A50 price

This Samsung phone is the second smartphone on Cashify and its name is Samsung A50. Its price is Rs 9499. It has 64 GB storage and 4 GB RAM. The price of this phone on Flipkart is Rs 21,000. It has a 6.4-inch display, which is given FullHD Plus display. It has a triple camera setup on the back panel, in which the primary camera is 25 megapixels. Apart from this, a front camera of 25 megapixels has been given.

realme c11 price

You can buy Realme C11 from Cashify and it has 32 GB storage and 2 GB RAM. Its price is Rs 7,499. 5000mAh battery is given in this phone. It has a 6.5 inch display. It has a MediaTek G35 processor. It has a 13+2 megapixel camera on the back panel.

REALME XT price

You can buy REALME XT from Cashify and its price is 1 thousand rupees more than 10 thousand rupees. It is listed on Cashify for Rs 10,999. It gets 64 GB, storage and 4 GB RAM, while on the official website it is listed for Rs 16,999. It has a 64 megapixel main camera on the back panel. This phone works on Snapdragon 712. It has an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Tip: Before buying any second hand goods from a website called Cashify, read the information given about it thoroughly. Also, read the warranty line carefully and know all its aspects. Go ahead with the deal only after you are completely sure.





