Second Hand Royal Enfield Bullet 350 in 69 thousand with 1 Year Warranty and Money Back Guarantee Plan – With full year warranty at half price, this company will offer Royal Enfield Bullet 350, read full details

When it comes to powerful cruiser bikes in India, the first bike that comes to mind in the current selection of options is the bike of Royal Enfield. But the price of these bikes is one such reason due to which people are often unable to make a budget to buy these bikes.

If you also want to buy this cruiser bike, then we are going to tell you such an offer on Bullet 350 on Royal Enfield bike in which you will be able to take this bike home at half price. But before knowing the details of that offer, you should know the complete details of Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Price, Features, Mileage and Specifications.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 bike is counted among the best selling bikes of the company. The company has launched three variants of this bike in the market. In Bullet 350, the company has given a 346.0 cc engine with a single cylinder.

This engine can generate 19.10 bhp power and 28.00 Nm torque. A 5-speed gearbox has been given with this engine. Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 45 km on one liter of petrol. The starting price of this bike is Rs 1,27,094 which when on road goes up to Rs 1.35 lakh.

Now know the details of the offers available on this bike. Actually, CARS24, an online website selling second hand vehicles, has listed a Bullet 350 on its site, which has been priced at just Rs 69 thousand.

According to the details of the bike on the site, the model of this bike is 2014. This bike has run 60,122 km so far. The ownership of the bike is first. The registration of the bike is in Delhi’s DL-01 RTO office. The company is giving one year comprehensive warranty on the purchase of this bike. Along with this, a seven-day money back guarantee will be available on the bike.

